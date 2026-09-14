The joint venture will target high-value and technically demanding sectors, including pharmaceuticals, industrial facilities, corporate environments, and transport infrastructure.

“Partnering with ACCIONA combines our strong local presence and 50 years of engineering experience with global expertise in integrated facilities management to deliver world-class solutions in the Philippines,” Anton Mari Perdices, President and Chairman of Aboitiz Construction, said in a statement on Monday.

The companies plan to use lean methodologies, digital tools and other technologies to improve operating efficiency, service quality and processes under the venture.

“The Philippines is a strategic market for ACCIONA and an important hub for our presence in Asia.

This joint venture with Aboitiz allows us to bring our extensive international know-how, innovation and digital capabilities in Integrated Facility Management to support the evolving needs of clients and build a strong platform for long-term growth,” said Ruben Camba, Managing Director, ACCIONA Southeast Asia Infrastructure.

ACCIONA has facilities management operations and projects across 10 countries, with thousands of projects under management.

Aboitiz Construction, meanwhile, has a track record across infrastructure and industrial projects, providing the joint venture with local technical experience in handling complex facilities.

The companies seeks to develop ACCIONA Facility Management Philippines into a scalable nationwide platform to tap growing demand for integrated facility operations and asset management services.

The venture also targets the creation of skilled employment opportunities and the development of local talent as it expands its operations in the country.