Panelo: VP replacement talks distract from impeachment issues

Discussions on potential replacements for Vice President Sara Duterte are a “distraction” from issues raised during her ongoing impeachment trial, her spokesperson, lawyer Paolo Panelo, said Thursday.

In a statement, Panelo said discussions about replacing the Vice President before the resolution of the impeachment case were premature and risked overshadowing concerns surrounding the proceedings.

“Discussions on possible replacements for the Vice President are not only premature, they are a distraction from the serious issues hounding the impeachment,” Panelo said.

He pointed to concerns over the “fairness and impartiality” of senator-judges, particularly those facing possible criminal charges.

Panelo also cited what he described as the Senate majority’s indifference to the House prosecution’s decision to withdraw three of its four articles of impeachment three months into the trial.

“These issues raise grave doubts as to whether a conviction by the Senate Impeachment Court, and any consequent attempt to install a replacement, would rest on any solid legal and moral foundation,” he said.

Panelo also referenced a recent Social Weather Stations survey, which reportedly found that only 28 percent of Filipinos believed the Senate Impeachment Court could render a sound judgment in the case.

He argued that replacing Duterte would not address the country’s problems, citing the threat of a Super El Niño phenomenon and the slowing economy.

“The impeachment has only made clear how this administration and its allies prioritize political maneuvering over the issues that matter most to ordinary Filipinos: putting food on the table, keeping the economy afloat, and securing the nation’s future,” Panelo said.

Panelo’s statement came amid remarks by senators on whether they would accept an appointment from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as a potential replacement for Duterte should she be impeached.

Senate Impeachment Court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero was among the first to address the issue, saying he would decline such an offer because it would create a “conflict of interest” given his role in deciding the impeachment case.

A day later, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urged fellow senator-judges to make similar declarations, saying they should remain politically neutral and have no incentive to vote for either side.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, however, described the proposal as “uncalled for,” arguing that it would preempt the President, who has the authority to choose his preferred replacement.

Marcos could select a replacement from either the House of Representatives or the Senate.