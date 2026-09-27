They are now venturing into solar salt production after receiving training and livelihood support under the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ Development of the Salt Industry Project.

The program provides coastal communities and salt producers with livelihood packages, technical training and research-based interventions aimed at improving traditional salt-making methods and expanding the use of solar salt technology.

BFAR said the initiative is also intended to reduce the Philippines’ heavy reliance on imported salt, which has historically accounted for more than 90 percent of the country’s supply.

Through the program, each of the two Daram associations received P100,000 worth of low linear density polyethylene solar salt production modules with frames, along with a generator, submersible pump and high-density polyethylene drums.

Gilda Dosal Añez, president of the Daram Association of Fish and Squid Processors, said salt production provides women in coastal communities with an accessible livelihood because it requires relatively little capital and can be managed alongside other household and livelihood activities.

The system allows seawater to be converted into salt through solar evaporation.

Clean seawater is filtered before being transferred to an LLDPE-lined drying area covered with ultraviolet film. Heat from the sun gradually evaporates the water, leaving salt crystals that can be harvested after about four to five days, depending on weather conditions.

The associations’ initial production yielded 180 kilograms of salt, which they used in their fish-drying operations.

BFAR said the locally produced salt can provide an additional source of income while also helping meet the needs of fish processors in the municipality.

Daram consists of 57 coastal communities and one upland community. Fishing remains its primary livelihood, with 98 percent of residents recorded as municipal fishers by the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist-Fisheries Services.

Local officials said salt production offers a practical way to make use of the municipality’s abundant seawater while creating additional economic opportunities.

The Daram local government organized the associations, provided seed capital and linked them with government agencies and development partners for technical assistance and training.

BFAR plans to further expand production by distributing P300,000 worth of collapsible salt-production setups to local associations.

The groups also plan to add more liners, move toward larger-scale production and eventually produce iodized, food-grade salt.

They are also exploring value-added products and the possible expansion of the technology to other barangays.

The locally produced salt currently sells for P20 per kilogram.

Across Eastern Visayas, the salt industry program has identified 13 associations and one cooperative as beneficiaries.

Target areas include Daram Island in Samar; San Roque in Northern Samar; Maasin and Hinunangan in Southern Leyte; Baybay City in Leyte; Guiuan and Arteche in Eastern Samar; and Naval and Maripipi in Biliran.