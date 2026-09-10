The system uses the natural interaction between rice and farm animals to reduce dependence on chemical inputs. Ducks can feed on insects, snails and weeds found in rice paddies, while their manure returns nutrients to the soil. The movement and feeding activity of ducks can also help suppress weeds and certain rice pests.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, integrating ducks into rice production can reduce the need for pesticides and synthetic fertilizers while lowering labor requirements for weed and insect control. FAO also reported that rice-duck systems have been associated with about 20 percent higher rice yields and roughly 50 percent higher net returns in some settings.

Studies have likewise documented improvements in soil fertility and nutrient availability in rice-duck systems. One field experiment cited through the FAO Agricultural Science and Technology database found significantly lower weed populations and reduced incidence of several rice pests and diseases in plots with ducks. The study also recorded improvements in soil nutrients and reported substantially higher grain yield under the rice-duck treatment.

For farmers, the benefit goes beyond rice production. The same parcel of land can produce rice while also supporting ducks that can later provide meat and eggs for household consumption or sale. This diversification gives farmers another potential income source and can improve food security, particularly for small farming households.

The addition of fish and frogs further expands the integrated farming approach by allowing farmers to produce several commodities within the same agricultural system. Similar integrated rice systems promoted by FAO emphasize nutrient recycling, pest and weed suppression and diversified food production while reducing dependence on external agricultural inputs.

In the Philippines, a 2024 study in Leyte also found promising results from rice-duck technology, with participating farmers recording rice yields of up to 4.10 tons per hectare in subsequent wet seasons. The researchers attributed the potential benefits to improved pest management, soil fertility and income diversification.

The initiative was led by officials of the National Irrigation Administration-Ilocos Sur Irrigation Management Office (NIA-ISIMO), including Acting Division Manager Engr. Adrian R. Pajulas, Operations and Maintenance Section Chief Engr. Rex T. Utrera and Institutional Development Unit Head Engr. John Paul Loween S. Tolentino, together with other agency officials and personnel.

NIA is providing support through irrigation services and technical guidance as the integrated farming system is implemented.

The initiative is expected to provide Ilocos Sur farmers with a more diversified production model, potentially allowing them to earn from rice, ducks, eggs, fish and other farm products while making more efficient use of available farmland and reducing reliance on chemical inputs.

Agricultural studies, however, indicate that the system requires proper management, particularly in controlling duck density, timing their release and protecting beneficial organisms. Its effectiveness can vary depending on farm conditions and management practices.