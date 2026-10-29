The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has intensified nationwide inspections of transport terminals and other establishments ahead of the expected surge in passengers during All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino ordered the conduct of High Impact, High Visibility Inspections (HIHVI) to ensure compliance with labor laws and occupational safety and health standards.

In a statement Thursday, 29 October, DOLE said inspections had been completed at bus terminals in Baguio and Pasay cities.

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“The thorough evaluation covered key areas of public transport safety, including overall terminal standards, buses' mechanical roadworthiness, the quality of passenger facilities, and safety protocols for route operations,” the department said.

The inspections aim to identify potential workplace hazards and ensure that transport operators comply with safety requirements as passenger traffic increases during the Undas observance.

In Calabarzon, DOLE personnel also inspected maritime vessels in Batangas to assess compliance with occupational safety and health regulations.

The department expanded its monitoring activities to public construction projects in Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana and Sabtang in Batanes.

Meanwhile, three tourism establishments in the Bicol Region underwent inspections to assess compliance with labor and workplace safety standards.

In Central Visayas, DOLE convened an interagency coordination meeting to strengthen the enforcement of General Labor Standards and occupational safety and health requirements in the transportation and maritime sectors.