Its not na Best Actress tie for Maricel Soriano and Maris Racal. FAMAS explains thru an official statement

The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) has issued an official statement explaining the difference between its Best Actress and Actress of Distinction awards, particularly in recognizing the acting achievements of veteran actress Maricel Soriano and rising star Maris Racal.

The clarification comes ahead of the 74th Annual FAMAS Awards, as the organization seeks to emphasize that the two honors recognize different aspects of excellence in Philippine cinema.

According to FAMAS, the Best Actress award goes beyond an outstanding performance in a particular film. The organization explained that the recognition also considers an actress's overall body of work, artistic consistency, versatility, and lasting contribution to the movie industry.

In its statement, FAMAS highlighted Soriano's remarkable career, describing the Diamond Star as an actress whose decades of memorable performances have established her enduring influence across generations.

"In this regard, Maricel Soriano exemplifies the very essence of this recognition," the organization stated.

FAMAS further emphasized that Soriano's ability to portray diverse characters across different genres reflects her exceptional command of acting and her significant contributions to Philippine cinema.

Meanwhile, the Actress of Distinction award focuses on an exceptional individual performance that demonstrates originality, emotional depth, and artistic brilliance.

For this recognition, FAMAS singled out Racal's critically acclaimed portrayal in the film Sunshine, praising the young actress for delivering a performance marked by courage, sensitivity, and maturity.

"Maris Racal’s performance in Sunshine embodies this distinction," the statement read.

The organization explained that Racal's portrayal deserves recognition on its own merits, regardless of the cumulative career achievements traditionally associated with the Best Actress category.

FAMAS also made it clear that the two awards should not be interpreted as competing honors or as an indication that one actress is superior to the other.

Instead, the organization said the distinctions celebrate two equally important dimensions of acting excellence: an established performer's enduring artistic legacy and the extraordinary impact of a single cinematic performance.

"The distinction does not diminish the achievements of either artist," FAMAS stressed.

The statement also underscored the academy's belief that acting excellence cannot be measured using only one standard, recognizing that some performers build extraordinary careers through decades of consistent work while others deliver individual performances worthy of special recognition.

In closing, FAMAS summarized the significance of both actresses' achievements.

"Maricel Soriano represents the enduring excellence of a distinguished body of work. Maris Racal represents the extraordinary brilliance of a singular, distinctive performance."

The organization ended its statement by affirming that both actresses deserve recognition for their respective contributions to Philippine cinema.

"Both are deserving of recognition. Both embody excellence. Both are truly Pang-FAMAS."