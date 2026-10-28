Former National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos is preparing to file a formal cyberlibel complaint against Philippine Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela and Philippine Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael Logico over their social media remarks about her.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Carlos visited its headquarters in Pasay City on Friday, 23 October, and filled out a complaint sheet naming the two military officials.

However, the bureau clarified that Carlos had not yet submitted a formal complaint-affidavit.

Also read METRO Mindanao teacher files abuse complaint against cop partner A teacher from Mindanao has filed an administrative complaint against her police officer partner over allegations of repeated physical…

“She has yet to file a formal complaint-affidavit, which she offered to submit next week,” the NBI said.

The planned complaint stems from separate public disagreements involving Carlos and the two officials.

Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard's spokesperson for West Philippine Sea matters, had criticized Carlos over what he described as her failure to defend Philippine maritime rights during her tenure as national security adviser.

Carlos responded by telling Tarriela to refrain from commenting on foreign policy matters, which she said should be handled by the President and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Carlos also took issue with Logico's allegation that she had walked out of a lecture at the National Defense College of the Philippines.

She denied the claim, maintaining that she had never walked out of a lecture throughout her career.

The NBI has not announced any formal charges against Tarriela or Logico.