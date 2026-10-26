From transforming household waste into fertilizers and school chairs, to turning discarded coconut husks and waterlilies into livelihood opportunities, the Villar Foundation has spent more than two decades promoting community-based solutions to environmental problems.

The community-based solutions was established by former Senate President Manny Villar and former Senator Cynthia Villar, demonstrating that proper waste management can help protect waterways, support agriculture, create jobs, and improve community life.

Its flagship programs are the Sagip Ilog (Las Piñas-Zapote River Rehabilitation) and Riverdrive Projects, which combine river cleanup, waste management, and community participation. These initiatives have received recognition from local and international institutions for their contributions to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Foundation's awards include the UN-Habitat and Dubai International Award in 2006, the International Green Apple Award presented in London in 2009, the UN Water for Life Award in 2011, the DENR-NCR Kampeon ng Katubigan Award in 2018, the Gawad Taga-Ilog 2.0 in 2022, and the Energy Globe Award from Austria in 2022.

In 2024, it also received recognition from the United Nations Association of the Philippines for its poverty alleviation efforts.

Launched in 2002, the Las Piñas Kitchen Waste Composting Project addresses the growing volume of household and garden waste by converting biodegradable materials into organic fertilizer.

Figures showed that its 73 composting facilities process approximately 73 tons of organic waste monthly (1 ton a day), reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills while producing organic fertilizer for urban gardens and agricultural activities.

The program also helps the city save approximately P300 million annually in waste disposal and management costs.

The initiative also supports household food production through seed distribution and the annual Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival, encouraging residents to grow their own vegetables and make productive use of available spaces.

The project won the Energy Globe Awards in 2022 for its contribution to environmental management.

Discarded Plastics Become School Chairs

In 2013, the Villar Foundation established a plastic recycling facility in Las Piñas to convert discarded soft plastics into school chairs.

The initiative addresses two concerns: plastic waste and the need for classroom furniture in public schools and learning institutions. The recycling program has also expanded to facilities in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, extending its reach to communities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

By giving discarded plastics a new purpose, the program promotes recycling while supporting educational facilities and creating opportunities for local employment

The Foundation's Coco Coir Enterprise turns discarded coconut husks into useful products called coconets.

The technology converts coconut fibers into materials used for slope protection, erosion control, and other infrastructure applications.

The project also provides livelihood opportunities for community members who process the fibers and manufacture the products. It demonstrates how agricultural waste can be transformed into a marketable resource while contributing to environmental protection.

Waterlilies that grow excessively in waterways can obstruct water flow and contribute to flooding.

Through its waterlily weaving project, the Villar Foundation turns harvested waterlilies into products such as baskets, mats, footwear, and fashion accessories.

The program trains community members, particularly women, to produce handicrafts that can be sold for additional household income,

The Foundation also promotes the use ot waterlilies through its annual Waterlily Festival in Las Piñas, which features activities highlighting local creativity, culture, and environmental awareness.

Paper recovery is another component of the Foundation's waste management approach. Through community collection and junk-shop networks, used paper is directed to recycling facilities instead of being mixed with general waste.

Collected paper is supplied to recycling partners, including Trust International Paper Corporation, for processing and reuse. This helps reduce landfill waste, conserve resources, and provide supplementary income to participating households.

The Villar Foundation's environmental programs show how waste management can be linked to livelihood development, food security, education, and waterway rehabilitation.