CAVITEX extension toll rates increase on 28 October

CAVITEX R1 Expressway Extension toll rates will increase on 28 October, with new fees of P103 for Class 1, P207 for Class 2, and P310 for Class 3 vehicles.

Motorists using the seven-kilometer CAVITEX R1 Expressway Extension between Zapote, Las Piñas, and Kawit, Cavite, will pay higher toll rates starting 28 October following approval by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

The new rates are P103 for Class 1 vehicles, P207 for Class 2, and P310 for Class 3.

The adjustment is the second tranche of approved toll petitions filed in 2020 and 2023 by CAVITEX Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), covering periodic increases due in 2021 and 2024.

The increases were implemented in two tranches to cushion their impact on motorists. The first tranche took effect in October 2025.

Alongside the new rates, the ABANTE toll relief program will be reactivated on 28 October, providing toll rebates for 60 days to accredited traditional and modern jeepneys, UV Express units, and buses with authorized routes using the Kawit extension.

A separate toll rebate for accredited vehicles transporting agricultural products will remain in effect until 30 November 2026.

According to CIC and PRA, the expressway extension serves more than 50,000 motorists daily, connecting Metro Manila with Cavite and Southern Luzon.