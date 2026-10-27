TRB clears new CAVITEX toll hikes

Motorists using the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) R1 Expressway Extension will pay higher toll fees starting Wednesday following the Toll Regulatory Board's (TRB) approval of another round of adjustments, with increases ranging from P15 to P46 per trip.

The new rates, effective 28 October, apply to the seven-kilometer stretch between Zapote, Las Piñas, and Kawit, Cavite, which serves more than 50,000 motorists daily.

Under the approved rates, Class 1 vehicles will pay P103, up P15 from the current P88, while Class 2 tolls will increase by P31 to P207 from P176.

Class 3 vehicles, meanwhile, will be charged P310, up P46 from the current P264.

For private motorists regularly traveling between Zapote and Kawit, the adjustment translates to an additional P30 for a round trip.

According to Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), the increase represents the second tranche of adjustments under the 2020 and 2023 toll petitions filed by CAVITEX Infrastructure Corp. and the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

The petitions covered periodic toll adjustments originally scheduled for implementation in 2021 and 2024.

To ease the impact on motorists, the approved increases were divided into two tranches, with the first implemented in October 2025.

MPTC said temporary toll relief measures will remain available to eligible public utility vehicles (PUVs) and agricultural transport operators.

The ABANTE Program, which provides toll rebates to accredited PUV operators, will resume on 28 October for 60 days.

The program covers accredited traditional and modern jeepneys, UV Express units, and buses with authorized routes along the CAVITEX R1 Extension.

Meanwhile, toll rebates for accredited vehicles transporting agricultural products will remain in effect until November 30.

"The toll rebate for vehicles transporting agricultural products will remain in effect until November 30 to support the movement of agricultural goods," MPTC said.

The tollway operator also cited ongoing infrastructure improvements along CAVITEX, including pavement rehabilitation in the Kawit and Parañaque segments and expansion joint replacements at bridges along the Parañaque segment and Imus Viaduct.

The improvements also cover RFID system upgrades and automatic license plate recognition technology to facilitate faster toll transactions.

"These investments, together with the toll adjustment, will support the continued delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient expressway services," MPTC said.