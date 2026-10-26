LTO flags QC free ride bus over defective lights, missing bolt

LTO Field Enforcement Service Senior Team Leader Alvin Domingo (left) faced the media on Monday, 26 October, following inspections at several terminals in Cubao, Quezon City.

A bus used in the Quezon City government’s free ride program serving Litex and IBP Road and vice versa failed the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) roadworthiness and safety inspection on Monday morning.

“We conducted a roadworthiness inspection on the bus unit and found that its brake light was defective. At the same time, its signal light was also defective,” LTO Field Enforcement Service Senior Team Leader Alvin Domingo told reporters.

“Also, one of its stud bolts was missing. Then, when we checked its improvised plate, it did not have authorization. So, we told the management that we would not allow the bus to travel,” he added.

Domingo, however, stressed that the bus was sent to the garage to address the defects and ensure the safety of residents and other road users.

The LTO official also said roadworthiness and safety inspections were being conducted nationwide, not only in the National Capital Region (NCR).

QC government responds

The Quezon City government clarified in a statement released Monday that the defective free ride bus flagged by the LTO was owned by one of its private bus partners.

“It is currently being repaired at the bus company's depot. Its last trip was on Friday, 23 October 2026, and it has not been allowed to operate since Saturday, 24 October 2026,” the QC Traffic and Transport Management (QCTTM) said.

“The city will further intensify and tighten its regular on-the-spot inspections of QCity Bus units,” it added.

According to the QCTTM, units with incomplete documentation or that are unsafe to travel will be immediately removed from their routes until the necessary repairs are completed and the missing requirements are fulfilled.

The city traffic department also reminded all partner bus companies to ensure that their units are roadworthy and have the proper documentation.

“At the same time, the Quezon City government is gradually replacing its fleet with electric buses to ensure more comfortable and safer trips for passengers, which will also help the environment,” the QCTTM said.

The transition began in 2025 on Route 1, which serves Quezon City Hall and Cubao, and continued this year on Route 6, connecting Quezon City Hall and Gilmore.