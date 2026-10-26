BuCor opens 32nd National Correctional Consciousness Week

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. formally opened on Monday the weeklong celebration of the 32nd National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW) in a simple ceremony at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “Makataong Hustisya: Paglaya na May Dangal at Pag-asa.” The opening program began with a Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Erwin Aranja.

In his message, Catapang said BuCor had undergone significant transformation over the past three years. He emphasized that the order and reforms established within the bureau must be sustained through leadership anchored in integrity and discipline.

“Sa loob ng tatlong taon, naitanim na natin ang kaayusan at pagbabago. Dapat ipagpatuloy natin ang leadership na may integridad at disiplina,” Catapang said.

He also announced that new facilities would not be limited to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), noting that BuCor personnel would likewise benefit from the government’s integrated housing projects. An 8.5-hectare property within the NBP reservation has been allocated for housing units intended for more than 3,000 personnel.

“Hindi lang PDL ang may bagong pag-asa, pati empleyado,” Catapang said. He added that soil testing at the housing site had already been completed.

He encouraged personnel to prepare for the construction of their future homes, saying, “Iwasan n’yo na ang pagbisita sa London — loan dito, loan doon — at paghandaan ang magiging bahay n’yo.”