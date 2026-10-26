District commanders told to step up Undas patrols

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has encouraged its district commanders to deploy bike patrols in cemeteries across Metro Manila as part of preparations for the expected influx of people visiting their departed loved ones during Undas (All Saints' Day).

According to NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, the use of patrol bicycles will allow police personnel to move more easily and patrol narrow pathways inside cemeteries, where patrol cars and other vehicles may have difficulty passing.

Bike patrols are also expected to facilitate faster response to incidents, help maintain peace and order, and provide immediate assistance to those in need, particularly in areas expected to be crowded with residents and visitors.

“Apart from foot patrols in cemeteries, we encourage district commanders to deploy bike patrol units for faster response and improved mobility during Undas,” Abrahano said.

Meanwhile, district commanders were also directed to ensure adequate police visibility and proper personnel deployment to maintain the safety and security of the public in cemeteries and surrounding areas.

“Our police presence must be visible, accessible, and responsive. Through bike patrols, our personnel can move more efficiently within crowded cemeteries, provide immediate assistance, and help ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas for everyone,” he added.