BuCor supports bill giving second chance to PDLs

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. expressed his full support for Senate Bill No. 2281, also known as the proposed National Reintegration Act, filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

He said the proposed legislation would institutionalize a whole-of-government approach to assisting released persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), also known as persons restored to liberty (PRLs), who have completed their sentences.

Catapang said the bill would strengthen the bureau’s ongoing Blue, White, and Red Ribbon Program, launched in 2025. The program promotes hope, acceptance, and the belief that every individual deserves a second chance in life.

The initiative seeks to help PRLs rebuild their lives after incarceration by connecting them with opportunities, support services, and employment. It also highlights the importance of using the knowledge and skills they acquired while inside correctional facilities.

The BuCor chief emphasized that reintegration is not technically part of the bureau’s primary mandate. Nevertheless, BuCor voluntarily took on the responsibility of helping PRLs reconnect with their families, communities, and society.

“We recognize that serving a sentence should not permanently define a person’s future,” Catapang said. “Our responsibility extends beyond confinement. We must also help prepare individuals for a productive and meaningful life after release.”

Through the proposed National Reintegration Act, government agencies would be encouraged to coordinate their efforts in providing livelihood assistance, employment opportunities, skills development, counseling, and other forms of support for PRLs.

BuCor believes that successful reintegration benefits not only released individuals but also their families and communities. By providing PRLs with opportunities to become self-reliant and productive citizens, the government can help reduce stigma and prevent repeat offenses.