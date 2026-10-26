DENR denies allowing mining in protected areas of Sierra Madre

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reiterated that it did not allow mining within the protected areas of the Sierra Madre following the circulation of a rewritten media headline on social media.

The agency described the rewritten headline as “misleading,” saying it gave netizens the false impression that it had permitted mining activities in protected areas.

In a fact-checking advisory posted Monday, the DENR said an article published by a national publication on 13 June 2025, with the headline “Viral photo sparks concern, DENR says mining site outside Sierra Madre Protected Zone,” was rewritten by a Facebook page and circulated on social media in a way that created the false impression that the agency had permitted mining within protected areas.

“This is misleading,” the DENR said.

“DENR will never allow mining or any activity that disturbs strictly protected areas. We remain committed to upholding environmental laws and protecting the country’s biodiversity and natural heritage,” it added.

The agency has faced backlash following several Facebook posts about mining activities in the Sierra Madre, particularly those involving Dinapigue Mining Corp. (DMC), a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corp. that operates a nickel mine in Dinapigue, Isabela, within the Sierra Madre mountain range.