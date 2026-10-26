650 seniors join SM Cares wellness celebration

At least 650 senior citizens participated in a day of wellness activities, educational discussions and community gatherings organized by SM Cares in celebration of Elderly Filipino Week 2026.

Held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City, the event was organized in partnership with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

The celebration carried the theme “Nakatatandang Pilipino: May Halaga at Karapatan, May Boses at Ambag sa Bayan,” highlighting the rights, contributions and participation of older Filipinos in society.

Activities began with a Thanksgiving Mass and Walk for Life, followed by discussions on digital literacy, nutrition, muscle health and dementia awareness.

Participants also joined Zumba and retro dance sessions, while information booths provided resources on health and other services for senior citizens.

SM Supermalls Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio said the initiative was part of the company's efforts to create inclusive spaces for older Filipinos.

“SM's commitment to serving as a Mall for All involves our seniors,” Eusebio said.

NCSC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Merceditas Gutierrez welcomed the partnership, citing the importance of programs that encourage senior citizens to remain active and engaged in their communities.

“We are grateful to have partners like SM Cares who consistently put the welfare of our senior citizens at the heart of their initiatives," Gutierrez said.