Police conducting a search warrant operation in San Fernando, Masbate arrested 64-year-old man who was later found to be facing complaints for multiple counts of qualified rape of a minor.

NAGA CITY – Police in Masbate province arrested a 64-year-old man, who was later found to be facing separate complaints for multiple counts of rape of a minor, over possession of an illegal firearm on Friday, 23 October.

The Philippine National Police Bicol said in a report that alias “Noli,” 64, was arrested by local cops serving a search warrant against him at around 8:30 a.m. in Barangay Del Rosario, San Fernando, Masbate.

San Fernando police seized from his possession one undocumented caliber .38 revolver and two live rounds of caliber .38 ammunition.

Subsequent check in the Investigation Solutions Automatic Verification System revealed that “Noli” has recorded cases involving multiple counts of qualified rape of a minor. The complaints were dated 1 January 2022 and 1 November 2023.

“Both sets of cases were listed as being under preliminary investigation at the time of verification,” the report added.

The suspect was subsequently brought to the San Fernando police station for proper disposition. A charge for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” is being prepared against him.