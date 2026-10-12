Over P200k worth ‘shabu’ seized from 3 drug suspects in Camarines provinces

NAGA CITY – Three suspected drug pushers yielded “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth around P 233,172 in separate police operations in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur on Monday, 12 October, and Sunday, 11 October, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol said in separate reports.

The PNP Bicol said alias “Memay,” 53, was caught selling illegal drugs in Barangay Gumaus, Paracale in Camarines Norte at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. Confiscated from her were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu,” weighing around 9.88 grams and with an estimated standard drug price of P67,184.

In Camarines Sur, police also arrested an alleged high-value individual (HVI) during a buy-bust operation in Calabanga town at around 10:50 p.m., also Sunday. Alias “Berto,” 41, yielded suspected shabu weighing 11 grams, with an estimated worth of P74,800, another report said.

Police records showed that “Berto” had a previous charge for violating Republic Act (RA) No. 9165, or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002” filed on 11 January 2022.

Another drug suspect, alias “Jon,” 34, was arrested in a search warrant operation in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Iriga City, Camarines Sur, at 12:07 a.m. on Monday. Police seized from him three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing 13.41 grams and with an estimated standard drug price of P91,188.

All suspects will be facing charges for possession and selling of illegal drugs under RA 9165.