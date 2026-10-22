Sen. Bong Go backs OVP’s proposed 2027 budget, cites services despite funding cut

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed support for the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) proposed 2027 budget, commending the agency for continuing to provide social services and assistance to Filipinos despite limited funding.

During the Senate budget deliberations on Tuesday, 20 October, Go recognized the OVP’s continued implementation of disaster response operations, livelihood assistance and its Libreng Sakay program, emphasizing the importance of sustaining initiatives that directly benefit ordinary Filipinos.

“Mr. Chair, to all OVP officials, thank you for your continued service to our fellow Filipinos. I just want to express my strong support for the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President,” Go said.

The senator noted that the OVP’s proposed allocation had decreased from approximately ₱800 million in 2026 to slightly more than ₱700 million for 2027.

“I noticed that your allocation decreased from ₱800 million in 2026 to just over ₱700 million,” he said.

Despite the reduction, Go praised the office for continuing to implement programs addressing the needs of vulnerable communities, particularly those requiring social assistance, transportation support and livelihood opportunities.

“This year, I also noticed that despite the office’s limited budget, the OVP has implemented programs that provide genuine service to our people. You have continued to assist communities affected by disasters, provide livelihood programs and operate Libreng Sakay, among other initiatives. You have sustained these programs and made your budget work. Thank you to all of you,” Go said.

“These are just some of the OVP’s programs that provide meaningful assistance to our fellow Filipinos. Despite its limited annual budget, the OVP continues to carry out its mandate and deliver services to those who need them most,” he added.

Go also asked about the status of the OVP’s Libreng Sakay program, which provides free transportation to commuters along selected routes nationwide.

“How is your Libreng Sakay program doing? Is it still operating?” he asked.

An OVP representative confirmed that the program remained operational, with nine buses deployed across routes in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the OVP, two buses serve the EDSA Carousel route from Monumento to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), while another two operate between Commonwealth and Quiapo. One bus serves the PITX-Naic, Cavite route.

The remaining four buses operate in Bacolod, Cebu City, Davao City and Tacloban City.

Go welcomed the program’s continued operation, recalling his previous support for the initiative because of its direct benefits to commuters.

“Thank you. I can see that this program helps many people. In previous years, I also supported this initiative. I hope you continue it because it truly helps our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

The senator also underscored the importance of the vice president’s role in public service, particularly in addressing the needs of disadvantaged Filipinos.

“Honestly, the vice president was elected not merely to occupy a position or serve as a spare tire. The vice president was elected to be a working vice president, to serve and respond to the needs of our fellow Filipinos,” Go said.

“We are all public servants. We are meant to serve the Filipino people. Helping those in need, especially those requiring social services, is a basic part of our mandate,” he added.

Go reiterated his support for programs that provide direct assistance to Filipinos, particularly poor and vulnerable communities, and expressed his willingness to support the OVP’s proposed allocation during the budget process.

“Thank you to all of you. Despite your limited budget, you continue to serve. You can count on me. Even if I am just one vote, I will support your office as long as its programs help our fellow Filipinos, especially the poor. Thank you,” he said.

Go concluded by seconding the motion to submit and recommend the OVP’s proposed 2027 budget to the Senate plenary for consideration.