Malacañang on Wednesday questioned whether the controversy surrounding Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan's remarks against Filipino lawmakers was diverting public attention from allegations involving Chinese funding of businesses linked to Vice President Sara Duterte.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro raised the possibility during a briefing on 21 October, amid growing calls for the ambassador's expulsion following statements described by Philippine officials as threatening.

“Pero ang nais lang natin muna ay sa mga ganitong maiinit na palitan ng mga salita, huwag din tayong maligaw. May issue pa tayong dapat harapin. Kung totoo bang nagbibigay ng pondo ang ibang bansa sa Bise Presidente. Baka dahil sa ingay na ito, naliligaw tayo, nililigaw tayo,” Castro said.

She emphasized that the funding allegations warrant further investigation, warning that foreign financial involvement, if established, could raise national security concerns.

“So huwag nating kalimutan na dapat pa maimbestigahan ang issue na ito dahil kapag nagkaroon ng katotohanan ito, tama ang Bise Presidente na issue ito ng national security,” she added.

Castro did not present evidence linking the embassy's statements to an effort to distract the public from the allegations against Duterte.

The controversy intensified after Foreign Affairs Secretary Teresa Lazaro confronted Jing over his remarks.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Lazaro told the ambassador that his statement was “provocative and unacceptable” and did not contribute to mutual understanding.

Meanwhile, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong disclosed that a House resolution seeking to declare Jing persona non grata had circulated among lawmakers.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan have also called for the ambassador's expulsion.

Despite the mounting pressure, Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remained committed to diplomacy and would consider the welfare of Filipinos residing in China before taking further action.

“Hindi nagba-back out, hindi nag-aabandona ang ating Pangulo sa karapatan natin. Kung ano at kung paano ito ipapatupad, para mas maprotektahan ang ating bansa, ito po ay pag-uusapan; hindi dapat magpadalos-dalos ng anumang desisyon,” she said.

Castro acknowledged the frustration of lawmakers, questioning the Chinese envoy's treatment of officials in his host country.

“Pero hindi natin sila masisisi, dahil nakikita natin na ang bisita natin ay mukhang hindi itinuturing na maayos ang mismong nakatira sa bansang ito,” she said.

She stressed that Marcos would not prevent Congress or the Senate from pursuing their respective resolutions against the Chinese diplomat.