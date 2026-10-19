President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. favors diplomacy over declaring Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan persona non grata despite growing calls from lawmakers to sanction the envoy over his remarks suggesting that Beijing could easily defeat the Philippines in a military confrontation.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Monday that while the President considers Jing's remarks threatening and inappropriate, he remains committed to resolving disputes through diplomatic channels.

“We know the President's view; he would not want this kind of declaration by anyone who is a representative of another country here in our country. Whatever the opinion of other leaders, senators, we respect their thoughts or their opinions and feelings,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Marcos earlier criticized Jing's statement that China could “easily win” a conflict with the Philippines but preferred peace, describing it as threatening and unbecoming of a diplomat.

The President has indicated that he intends to summon the ambassador to Malacañang to discuss the matter.

Castro said the administration recognizes the concerns raised by lawmakers but stressed that the President must consider the broader implications of his statements and decisions on Philippine foreign relations.

“But still, as we said, the President does not act undiplomatically. We know the President is the President. Everything he says can affect our country and our countrymen. That is why the President does not become aggressive in his views regarding any relationship and interaction with other countries,” she said.

The Palace maintained that diplomacy should not be mistaken for weakness, emphasizing that the government would continue defending the country's sovereignty and maritime interests in the West Philippine Sea.

Embassy challenges lawmakers

The controversy intensified after the Chinese Embassy challenged Philippine lawmakers considering a persona non grata declaration against Jing to “just do it.”

The embassy's statement followed remarks by Sen. JV Ejercito, who said senators were considering a resolution condemning the ambassador's statements as “very rude, very hostile and very undiplomatic.”

Castro said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) would handle the latest diplomatic exchange and determine the appropriate response.

She explained that the DFA is responsible for maintaining communication with foreign governments and resolving disagreements through established diplomatic channels.

The Palace has yet to announce when Marcos will summon Jing.

Palace calls for unity

Amid the diplomatic dispute, Castro urged Filipinos to set aside political differences when defending the country's rights and interests in the West Philippine Sea.

She said disagreements on domestic issues were normal but stressed that protecting Philippine sovereignty should remain a shared national priority.

Castro also clarified that Malacañang had not instructed senators to soften their criticism of China, recognizing their freedom to express their views.

“So, kung ano iyong kanilang nararamdaman, hindi po natin sila mapipigil sa kanilang mga naababanggit, pero sa parte po ng Pangulo, again, uulitin natin, ang pakikipag-negosasyon sa anumang bansa ay dapat ay diplomatiko,” she said.