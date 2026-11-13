(L-R) Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang, Department of Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque, and Board of Investments Vice Chair and Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo

Renewable energy (RE) projects accounted for the largest share of investment approvals in the Philippines during the first nine months of 2026, helping push total approved investments to P1.4 trillion, up 39 percent from a year earlier.

Finance Secretary and investment czar Frederick Go said renewable energy remained a major driver of investor interest as the country's leading investment promotion agencies (IPAs) recorded strong growth in project approvals.

Data from the Board of Investments (BoI), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) showed that combined approved investments reached approximately P1.40 trillion from January to September.

Also read BOI eyes Philippines as Southeast Asia's EV training hub

Renewable energy accounted for P745.10 billion, or 79 percent of the BoI's approved investments during the period.

Real estate and housing ranked second with P54.10 billion, representing 5.7 percent of the agency's total approvals, followed by transportation and storage at P49.50 billion, or 5.3 percent.

Accommodation and food services contributed P22.10 billion, or 2.3 percent, while information and communications accounted for P18.60 billion, or 2 percent.

The figures underscored the significant role of renewable energy in attracting investment commitments, alongside continued investor interest in infrastructure, property development and digital services.

BoI leads investment agencies

Also read San Simon taps BOI to attract more investments

The BoI recorded the largest share of approved investments among the three agencies at P942.90 billion, an increase of 22.3 percent from P770.70 billion during the same period in 2025.

PEZA followed with P309.60 billion in approved investments, up 76.6 percent from P175.40 billion a year earlier.

BCDA registered the fastest growth among the three agencies, with approved investments surging 142.5 percent to P145.46 billion from P59.96 billion in 2025.

The combined performance reflected increased investment commitments across economic zones, renewable energy projects and other strategic industries.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the figures demonstrated continued confidence among domestic and foreign investors in the Philippine economy.

“Reaching P1.4 trillion in approved investments within nine months is a clear vote of confidence from the business community in the Philippines’ strong economic fundamentals and policy direction,” Secretary Roque said.

“Through our coordinated whole-of-government approach and with agencies like the BOI, PEZA, and BCDA actively unlocking strategic industries and modern economic zones, we are ensuring that investor optimism translates directly into resilient supply chains, thriving local enterprises, and quality jobs for Filipinos,” she said.

Go, meanwhile, highlighted the potential economic benefits of the approved projects, particularly in employment generation, business expansion and government revenue.

“These approvals are real gains, because every investment brings an entire ecosystem of employers, workers, suppliers, and service providers. Businesses will grow, wages will be paid, the government will earn revenues, and public services will be funded. It is a win for the investor, the workforce, and the nation,” he said.