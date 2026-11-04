House trial spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers conducted a press conference at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, 4 November, to provide a review of the evidence that the prosecution panel presented in the ongoing impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.

House impeachment trial spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers on Wednesday rejected claims that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte was politically motivated, insisting that prosecutors were pursuing accountability through a constitutional process.

“These discussions about the impeachment are important which all Filipinos must understand. This is not political persecution...this is just a constitutional process that must be respected and shows the accountability mechanism as stated in the Constitution,” Barbers said during a press briefing.

The former lawmaker made the remarks while reviewing evidence presented by House prosecutors under Article II, the remaining impeachment charge involving Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth and prohibited business interests.

Barbers said the briefing was intended to remind the public of the prosecution's findings following a lengthy break in the proceedings.

He particularly questioned Duterte's alleged failure to divest herself of business interests after assuming the vice presidency in 2022.

Citing corporate records, Barbers said Duterte remained an executive committee member of Metro City Chow Foods Corp., which operates a Chowking franchise in Davao City, from 2022 to 2025.

He argued that her continued involvement in the company violated constitutional restrictions on the business activities of the vice president.

“If you are a Vice President, you can not have one hand on leading the government and another hand on leading a business,” Barbers said.

The prosecution also raised questions about Duterte's declared interest in GenCorp Industries Inc., which appeared in her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) despite her absence from the company's General Information Sheet.

Barbers pointed to 19 transactions between GenCorp and the Davao City government under Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, the vice president's younger brother.

During the trial, Sebastian Duterte said he was unaware of his sister's reported interest in the company and would not have allowed the transactions had he known about it.

Barbers nevertheless maintained that the transactions raised a “clear conflict of interest.”

He also questioned the financial operations of CALE88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio.

According to Barbers, the company, described as a banana chip exporter, generated millions of pesos despite having only two recorded employees in 2025.

He also cited Anti-Money Laundering Council records showing financial transactions involving CALE88 and entities in China, which prosecutors have flagged for further scrutiny.

Duterte's legal team has repeatedly disputed the prosecution's evidence, challenging its authenticity, reliability and admissibility.

In its response to the prosecution's formal offer of evidence, the defense accused House prosecutors of conducting a “fishing expedition” and relying on assumptions and unsupported conclusions.

The defense has also questioned whether documents obtained from government agencies and financial institutions were legally acquired and properly presented before the impeachment court.

The Senate impeachment court has yet to rule on the merits of the remaining charge.