Romualdez urged Co to run for Congress, witness claims

FORMER congressman Zaldy Co (left) and former House Speaker and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez (right).

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was responsible for encouraging former congressman Zaldy Co to pursue a seat at the House of Representatives under the Ako Bicol Partylist banner, a witness said.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Larry Bellen, a former security personnel of Co, testified before the Sandiganbayan Third Division that he came to know of such information after overhearing a discussion between his client and Mylene Co.

Bellen would clarify, however, that his knowledge on the matter stopped at that as he confirmed to Romualdez’s defense lawyers that he never heard the former House Speaker uttering such statements.

Co first entered the political sphere in 2019 under the Ako Bicol partylist banner up until his resignation from the lower chamber in September of 2025.

Throughout the span, Co was elected as the chairperson of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations from 2022 to 2025, approving budget amendments and crafting the House General Appropriation Bill.

Bellen said that he was detailed to the former lawmaker as his close-in security in 2018 up to the latter stepping down from his post.

Given his long tenure with the public official, Associate Justice Fritz Delos Santos asked the officer whether he had personally witnessed suitcases being brought to Co’s residence at Horizon Homes in Taguig.

Bellen responded that he had seen “maletas” being brought to the establishment but could not certify whether or not cash was indeed within the suitcases as was testified by previous prosecution witnesses.

He would later tell Associate Justice Karl Miranda that he saw an estimated 10 to 12 suitcases brought to Co’s home during the time that he was a congressman.

Romualdez visited Co’s home

Earlier in the hearing on Monday, Police Major Alvin Nuguid took the witness stand for prosecutors wherein he testified that Romualdez had visited Co after the latter was removed as the chairman of the appropriations panel.

Unlike Bellen, Nuguid had only served as a security officer of Co between March 2024 to July 2025.

The witness explained that the former House Speaker visited Co at his residence at Horizon Homes, with the visit lasting less than two hours.

He would admit, however, that he was not necessarily aware of the purpose of the visit.

Nuguid also testified that he was aware of the “maleta” deliveries, hearing from colleagues that cash was contained in the suitcases which was described as “basura” [trash].

The witness also mentioned that he saw around 50 to 60 suitcases at Co’s residence at Horizon Homes but was unaware of the destinations of the deliveries.