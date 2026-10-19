Negros police seize P4.35M smuggled cigarettes in Ilog

The Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has confiscated 76 master cases of suspected illicit cigarettes valued at P4,354,800.00, and arrested two suspects at Barangay Balicotoc in the town of Ilog, Negros Occidental on 18 October 2026.

According to PRO-NIR, the operation was led by their Regional Intelligence Division in coordination with Ilog Municipal Police Station; Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit-NIR; Regional Highway Patrol Unit-NIR; Fourth Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group; Regional Intelligence Unit-NIR; Provincial Intelligence Unit; NOcPPO; Coast Guard-NIR; and the Bureau of Customs.

The joint operation targeted the transportation and possession of suspected illicit and smuggled cigarettes in the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of alias “Mak,” Filipino, male, married, 44 years old, resident of Purok 1, Barangay Cogon, Dipolog City; and alias “Mar,” Filipino, male, married, 24 years old, resident of Purok 1, Barangay Cogon, Dipolog City.

They were allegedly caught transporting and possessing the suspected illicit cigarettes, which were loaded onto a canter/wing van and reportedly under their actual custody and control at the time of the operation.

Initial inspection revealed that the seized tobacco products allegedly lacked the required permits and did not bear the prescribed Graphic Health Warnings, indicating possible violations of Republic Act No. 10643, and other applicable laws and regulations, subject to further investigation and determination by the competent authorities.

The confiscated cigarettes are currently under the custody of Ilog MPS for proper documentation, inventory, and disposition in accordance with established procedures.

The successful operation reflects PRO NIR’s intensified efforts to disrupt the movement of illicit cigarettes and prevent smuggling activities that undermine lawful trade.