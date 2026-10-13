Gil Navidad, who worked for Co for three years, identified three addresses in Forbes Park, Makati City, and another along Aguado Street in Manila as alleged delivery destinations.

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was allegedly the intended recipient of cash-filled suitcases delivered to four properties between 2023 and 2024, a former security aide of ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co testified before the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

Two alleged bagmen of former congressman Zaldy Co told the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Monday that their motivation for testifying on…

Co bagmen say testimonies meant to support Orly Guteza claims

Photos and videos of maletas, or suitcases, allegedly delivered to the home of former Speaker Martin Romualdez were entered as evidence in…

The Forbes Park addresses were 42 McKinley Road, 14 Narra Avenue and 30 Tamarind Road.

According to Navidad, each delivery involved approximately 10 suitcases of varying sizes, although deliveries to McKinley Road sometimes involved as many as 20.

His account echoed earlier testimonies from George Villalon Jr. and Johnny Buduan concerning alleged suitcase deliveries.

Navidad said he believed the McKinley Road property belonged to Romualdez based on his previous employment as a driver for businesswoman Doña Consuelo “Chito” Madrigal-Collantes.

He recalled previously delivering gifts to Romualdez on Madrigal-Collantes' instructions.

However, Navidad acknowledged that he never personally brought the suitcases inside any of the four properties and did not see Romualdez during the alleged deliveries.

Despite these admissions, he maintained his belief that the suitcases were intended for the former Speaker.

Navidad also testified that team leaders referred to suitcases supposedly destined for public officials as “basura.”

He said his knowledge that the luggage contained cash came partly from fellow security personnel and partly from occasions when he personally witnessed money being packed into suitcases.

According to Navidad, the suitcases came in three sizes and could contain between P20 million and P70 million.

Buduan previously testified that the luggage used in the alleged deliveries came from local brands.