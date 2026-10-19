Several progressive groups and farmers from various regions gathered in front of the Department of National Defense (DND) headquarters on Monday to condemn continuing military operations in rural communities and mark the sixth month since the Toboso 19 massacre in Negros Occidental.

With the call “Militar sa kanayunan, palayasin,” protesters from Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Bicol, and Negros called for the withdrawal of military troops from farming and Indigenous communities, condemning continuing threats and other human rights violations.

“The continuing deployment of military troops in farming communities has brought no peace and development,” KARAPATAN Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.

“Farmers who struggle for land and livelihood are treated as enemies of the State, while entire communities are subjected to military operations under the guise of counterinsurgency,” she added.