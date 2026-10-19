Historic rollout marks a milestone in legal digitalization as Twala seals landmark agreements with IBP and UP College of Law

HISTORIC eNOTARY LAUNCH. First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos joins government officials, judicial leaders, legal professionals and technology stakeholders during the national launch of electronic notarization at the Twala Legal Tech Forum 2026: eNotary and Digital Trust in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, on Monday, 19 October. The gathering marks a milestone in the country's transition toward digital legal transactions.

TAGUIG CITY — The Philippines formally launched nationwide electronic notarization on Monday, 19 October 2026, marking a historic shift in the authentication of legal documents as the country's judiciary, government agencies and technology sector moved to eliminate longstanding paper-based requirements.

The milestone was highlighted by the first electronic notarization of two landmark agreements involving Twala, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and the University of the Philippines College of Law during the Twala Legal Tech Forum 2026: eNotary and Digital Trust at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos joined Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director General Ernesto V. Perez and other representatives of government, the legal profession, academe, banking and technology industries at the national launch.

The event marked the operational rollout of electronic notarization 26 years after the Electronic Commerce Act of 2000 recognized electronic documents and signatures.

Nationwide implementation

In his address, Leonen emphasized that the country's transition to electronic notarization must improve access to justice, particularly for Filipinos living in remote and underserved communities.

“Technology serves justice only when it reaches first those whom the law has reached the last,” Leonen said.

He noted that residents of distant communities often face considerable transportation costs and lengthy travel merely to obtain legal services or complete official transactions.

Leonen also disclosed that the Supreme Court, Land Registration Authority (LRA) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had issued joint guidelines on 13 October governing the acceptance and processing of electronically notarized documents.

“Today, electronic notarization is nationwide,” he declared.

The development forms part of the judiciary's continuing digital transformation under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027.

Leonen also discussed the Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS), which seeks to strengthen legal assistance for indigent and underserved Filipinos.

On the growing use of artificial intelligence, he stressed that technology should complement rather than replace human judgment.

eGov integration undergoing final testing

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE on the sidelines of the forum, DICT Secretary de Claro confirmed that electronic notarization had already been connected to the government's eGov platform, with final testing underway.

“Actually, connected na siya,” de Claro said when asked about the planned integration.

“Nagta-final testing na lang,” he added.

The DICT chief said the system uses eVerify, the department's digital identity verification service, and indicated that electronic notarization would be accessible through egov.ph with AWS support.

Asked how the government would safeguard confidential documents and protect users against identity theft, de Claro cited identity verification, encryption and security protocols.

“We have enough security protocols to ensure the integrity of the documents and the security of the document,” he said.

No specific date was announced for the public availability of the integrated service.

Reducing bureaucratic barriers

ARTA Director General Perez described electronic notarization as a significant step toward reducing red tape and simplifying transactions for businesses and ordinary Filipinos.

He noted that traditional notarization frequently involves printing documents, traveling to notarial offices and waiting in queues, creating additional expenses and delays.

These requirements, he said, particularly affect small business owners, online sellers and entrepreneurs who have limited time and resources.

“Government service should be a fundamental right delivered with speed, dignity, and respect,” Perez said.

He emphasized that secure electronic notarization could remove geographical and physical barriers while supporting the government's efforts to improve the ease of doing business.

Closing the digitalization gap

Twala Co-Founder and General Counsel Atty. Herminio “Third” Bagro III said electronic notarization addresses a longstanding gap in the country's digital transformation.

Although electronic documents and signatures were legally recognized more than two decades ago, many transactions continued to require printed documents and physical notarization.

“One remaining paper requirement became an excuse to keep the entire process on paper,” Bagro said.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that digitally authenticated documents are accepted by government offices, lawyers, banks and other institutions.

AWS Head of Technology Unni Pillai likewise described electronic notarization as an important development in completing the digital legal transaction process.

“Electronic notarization may be seen as the last mile for digitization,” Pillai said.

He noted that the Supreme Court had already introduced electronic filing, electronic payments, videoconferencing and digital case management.

Pillai also highlighted AWS's support for Filipino startups, including Twala, and its investment in digital skills development.

According to him, AWS has trained more than 300,000 people in the Philippines since 2016 through its technology education initiatives.

Two landmark agreements electronically notarized

The national launch featured two separate agreements electronically notarized through Twala's platform.

The first involved Twala and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, represented by IBP National President Atty. Allan G. Panolong.

The partnership supports the Virtual Unified Legal Aid Service, which aims to expand access to legal assistance through digital platforms, particularly for indigent and underserved communities.

The second agreement brought together Twala and the University of the Philippines College of Law to advance legal technology, artificial intelligence and digitalization.

The UP partnership involved UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, UP College of Law Dean Gwen Grecia-De Vera and Twala Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Engr. Jeffrey Reyes.

First Lady Araneta-Marcos, de Claro and Perez witnessed the signing ceremonies.

Twala, a Department of Science and Technology-backed Filipino legal technology startup accredited by the Supreme Court as an Electronic Notarization Facility, provided the platform used for the electronic notarization of the agreements.

The historic launch signaled a shift toward digital legal transactions, with the potential to reduce paperwork, shorten processing times and improve access to legally recognized services.