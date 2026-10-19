Nine nabbed, shabu seized in Pangasinan drug raids

Nine suspected drug personalities were arrested in a series of anti-drug operations across Pangasinan early Monday, October 19, resulting in the confiscation of more than 11 grams of suspected shabu and a .38-caliber revolver, police reported.

The operations, conducted by various police units in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1, included buy-bust operations in Urbiztondo, Dagupan City, Bautista, Malasiqui, Pozorrubio and Urdaneta City. Police also implemented search warrants against a suspected drug personality in Dagupan.

In Dagupan City, three men were arrested in separate operations, including two caught in buy-bust operations and another apprehended during the implementation of search warrants.

A 41-year-old single construction worker and tricycle driver was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by personnel of Police Station 1, the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, City Intelligence Unit, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1 and PDEA Region 1. Authorities seized 1.5 grams of suspected shabu worth P10,500, along with P500 in genuine buy-bust money, P10,000 in boodle money and a cellphone with a TNT SIM card.

In a separate operation, personnel of Police Station 2, the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, City Intelligence Unit and PDEA Region 1 arrested a 30-year-old construction worker from Calasiao. Police confiscated one gram of suspected shabu valued at P6,800, P500 in genuine buy-bust money and P4,000 in boodle money.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old unemployed married man was arrested during the implementation of search warrants by personnel of Dagupan City Police Office Police Station 5, the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, City Intelligence Unit, City Drug Monitoring Unit and PDEA Region 1.

Police seized four grams of suspected shabu worth about P27,200, five plastic sachets containing the suspected drug, a .38-caliber revolver without a serial number loaded with five live rounds, two glass pipes with suspected drug residue, a black sling bag, a syringe needle and four lighters.

In Urbiztondo, a 28-year-old married truck driver from Mangatarem was arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded one gram of suspected shabu worth P6,800. Police also recovered P500 in buy-bust money, a Honda Wave motorized tricycle and a Vivo V60 Lite cellphone.

In Bautista, police arrested a 32-year-old single cashier and seized 0.7 gram of suspected shabu valued at P4,760 and P500 in buy-bust money.

A separate operation in Malasiqui led to the arrest of a 30-year-old unemployed man. Authorities confiscated 0.45 gram of suspected shabu worth P3,060, P500 in genuine buy-bust money, P500 in boodle money, an empty cigarette box, a disposable lighter, P200 in various denominations and a blue Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle.

In Pozorrubio, a 30-year-old single helper was arrested after police seized 1.35 grams of suspected shabu worth P9,180. Authorities also recovered P100 in marked money and P1,000 in boodle money.

In Urdaneta City, police arrested a 38-year-old single construction worker and confiscated 1.16 grams of suspected shabu valued at P7,888. Other items recovered included a translucent improvised smoking device containing suspected drug residue and a black coin pouch.

Police said the buy-bust operations were conducted in coordination with PDEA Region 1. The seized evidence was inventoried and marked at the operation sites in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, as required by law.