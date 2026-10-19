The San Marcelino Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two suspects within 24 hours after the body of their victim was found at Purok 4, Brgy. Lucero in the town of San Marcelino, Zambales on 16 October 2026.

According to the Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO), they received a call from a concerned citizen citing that the person discovered a body with stab wounds on the neck at the said area on Friday evening.

ZPPO Chief Police Col. Benjamin P. Ariola immediately directed San Marcelino MPS Chief Police Maj. Exodus Rodriguez to immediately investigate the matter. The San Marcelino MPS, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit acted on the order.

The investigation revealed that the victim was drinking with four other men on Friday. After their merrymaking, the two suspects told the others that they would escort the victim home.

When the three arrived at the crime scene, a dispute between the suspects and the victim occurred, leading to the suspects stabbing the victim in the neck.

After careful investigation and backtracking of CCTV footages, the authorities located the whereabouts of the two suspects and arrested them on 17 October 2026. Recovered from the suspects was the cellphone of the victim, with one of the suspect allegedly a member of a criminal group.

The two suspects are currently under the custody of the San Marcelino MPS, facing charges of murder. The police are also coordinating with two of their drinking buddies to testify on the murder.