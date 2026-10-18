67 June Aster victims identified, 12 bodies released

Four victims remain unidentified as Coast Guard continues search for eight missing people

THE burned hull of the passenger vessel M/V June Aster lies grounded near the coast off Coron, Palawan, following a catastrophic fire that broke out aboard the ship.

CORON, Palawan — Authorities have identified 67 of the 71 bodies recovered for forensic identification following the deadly fire aboard MV June Aster last month, with 12 remains already released to their families, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported Saturday, 17 October.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said four bodies remain unidentified as forensic specialists continue their examination.

The latest figure represents an increase of seven identified victims from the 60 reported on 13 October, marking further progress in efforts to establish the identities of those who perished in the maritime disaster.

In an interview with DZRH, Cayabyab said 18 families had contacted the Emergency Operations Center in Coron to coordinate the identification and release of their relatives' remains.

Twelve bodies have since been turned over to their families, while the release of the remaining identified victims depends on the completion of requirements and coordination with relatives.

The PCG said Atienza Shipping Lines is assisting in contacting affected families as authorities continue the identification and turnover process.

Meanwhile, search-and-rescue operations remain underway for eight people who have yet to be accounted for, comprising five passengers and three crew members.

Cayabyab said the Coast Guard has not downgraded the operation to a recovery mission, citing reports that some of the missing individuals may have survived.

Search efforts cover islands around Palawan and coastal areas in Southern Tagalog, with authorities coordinating with neighboring provinces and coastal communities for possible information on the missing individuals.

The PCG is also using a search-and-rescue optimization planning system to guide its continuing operations.

MV June Aster caught fire on 9 September while traveling toward Coron, Palawan. The maritime disaster left 77 people dead and 43 survivors, while eight remain missing, based on the government's latest accounting of the 128 people confirmed aboard.

The identification of additional victims comes as investigators continue examining possible criminal and administrative liabilities arising from the tragedy.

Authorities disclosed on Friday that possible charges against crew members, vessel owners, cargo handlers and government personnel were being considered over alleged lapses involving cargo handling and maritime safety.