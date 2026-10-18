Mindanao Caecilian recorded in Mount Apo Natural Park

A Mindanao Caecilian (𝘐𝘤𝘩𝘵𝘩𝘺𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘰𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴), a rarely seen limbless amphibian that strikingly resembles an earthworm or even a small snake, was recorded at the Biodiversity Monitoring System Site of Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP) in Cotabato.

The said animal is a species endemic to Mindanao and classified as an Other Threatened Species (OTS) under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

The species was identified by Marisol G. Pedregosa, Wildlife Biologist and Watershed Management Officer of Energy Development Corporation. Its identity was subsequently confirmed by Arvin Diesmos, Director of the National Museum of Natural History of the National Museum of the Philippines, Manila, who provided scientific confirmation of the record.

The Mindanao caecilian, because of its unusual appearance, is sometimes mistaken for a venomous reptile that leads to its unnecessary killing out of fear.

However, the Mindanao caecilian is non-venomous and is totally harmless to humans. As a species only found in Mindanao, its presence in Mt. Apo underscores the ecological significance of the protected area as a habitat for the country’s unique biodiversity. Despite being rarely seen, the Mindanao caecilian plays a role in the ecosystem by feeding on small soil-dwelling organisms and forming part of the food web. Its documentation by members of the MANP BMS is a significant record of the biodiversity of the protected area and highlights the importance of sustained wildlife monitoring in documenting species presence, understanding their distribution, and supporting the conservation of native and endemic wildlife.