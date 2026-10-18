Enchanted Kingdom celebrates 31 years of magic

Performers in colorful costumes and Enchanted Kingdom characters take part in the “Fiesta ng Saribuhay” anniversary parade in Santa Rosa City, Laguna on 17 October 2026. The theme park marked its 31st anniversary with a parade, an OPM concert and a pyromusical finale.

SANTA ROSA CITY, Laguna — Enchanted Kingdom celebrated its 31st anniversary on 17 October with a colorful parade, an Original Pilipino Music concert and a pyromusical finale under its “Fiesta ng Saribuhay” theme.

Performers in festive costumes and park characters joined the anniversary parade as families and visitors gathered for the celebration.

The festivities continued at the Spaceport Grounds with the “Fiesta ng Saribuhay Concert,” featuring SMS, Kingsmen, FYNE, Prince Liu Sacred Red, XONARA and Dionela.

Capping the evening was “Lipad ng Agila: A Pyromusical Fiesta,” a presentation combining fireworks and music.

The anniversary celebration also highlighted enhancements to AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY, including a new immersive educational walkthrough and improved pre-show and post-show experiences.