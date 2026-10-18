Enchanted Kingdom celebrates 31 years of magic
Fiesta ng Saribuhay’ features anniversary parade, OPM concert and biodiversity attraction
SANTA ROSA CITY, Laguna — Enchanted Kingdom celebrated its 31st anniversary on 17 October with a colorful parade, an Original Pilipino Music concert and a pyromusical finale under its “Fiesta ng Saribuhay” theme.
Performers in festive costumes and park characters joined the anniversary parade as families and visitors gathered for the celebration.
The festivities continued at the Spaceport Grounds with the “Fiesta ng Saribuhay Concert,” featuring SMS, Kingsmen, FYNE, Prince Liu Sacred Red, XONARA and Dionela.
Capping the evening was “Lipad ng Agila: A Pyromusical Fiesta,” a presentation combining fireworks and music.
The anniversary celebration also highlighted enhancements to AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY, including a new immersive educational walkthrough and improved pre-show and post-show experiences.
The attraction features stories about Philippine biodiversity, giving visitors opportunities to learn about the country’s wildlife and natural heritage alongside the park’s entertainment offerings.