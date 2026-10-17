Palawan Pangolin rescued by homeowners in Puerto Princesa

A Palawan Pangolin (𝑀𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑠), locally called balintong, was rescued by residents of the Gorospe Homeowners Association at Brgy. Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

According to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), the animal was turned over to their Wildlife Enforcement Officer (WEO) and is currently in good condition and is being readied to be released into its natural habitat.

The PCSDS stated that around 10am of 30 September, residents Edward Orozco and Jocelyn Villano saw the balintong in a grassy area near their home. The said area was conducive for balintong to live in since it was grassy and has many rotting wood.