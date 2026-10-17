Lubao hospital opens new annex, lab

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has inaugurated a new annex building and laboratory at the Escolastica Romero District Hospital (ERDH) in the town of Lubao on 16 October 2026.

According to Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, these new facilities will provide better and high quality health services to Kapampangans.

Pineda led the inauguration along with Department of Health Region III Director Dr. Corazon Flores, DSWD Region III Director Venus Rebuldela, Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) Medical Center Chief Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, 2nd District Board Member Atty. Claire Lim, 4th District Board Member Dr. Kaye Naguit, and ERDH Chief Dr. Sherwin Sarmiento.

Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, Sasmuan Mayor Lina Cabrera, Guagua Mayor Tonton Torres, Lubao Councilor Jay Victorino, department managers of the Capitol, heads of district hospitals, and employees of the ERDH were also present during the inauguration.

Included in the new facilities are seven wards, two infirmaries, two operating rooms, an Outpatient Department (OPD), central supply room, and tertiary laboratory with brand new equipment.

The new facilities are expected to broaden the capabilities of the ERDH in admitting patients, including those in need of operation, and gynecological services.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Dax Tidula said that the ceremony is more than just celebrating the opening of a new facility, this is also a blessing to Kapampangans in need of medical services and broader access to health needs.