The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will begin printing ballots Monday, 19 October, for the upcoming Batanes congressional special election and the plebiscite on Naga City's proposed conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC).

Comelec said its Ballot Production Committee, in coordination with the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City, will proceed with production after postponing the original 14 October schedule.

The commission explained that ballot printing for the Naga plebiscite was deferred following a recommendation from its Allocation Committee to revise the number of ballots required.

Printing for the Batanes special election was also delayed because the NPO had yet to submit a cost quotation for the ballots.

Naga plebiscite set for 21 November

Registered voters in Naga City, Camarines Sur, will decide on 21 November whether to ratify the city's conversion into a highly urbanized city.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation 1267 on 26 May 2026, declaring Naga a highly urbanized city after it met the population and income requirements under Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Under the law, the city must have a population of at least 200,000 and an annual income of at least P50 million based on 1991 constant prices.

Naga met both requirements, with a certified population of 210,545 and an annual income of P298.53 million at 1991 constant prices.

However, the proclamation will take effect only upon ratification by qualified voters in the plebiscite.

Batanes special election on 28 November

Meanwhile, voters in Batanes will elect a new representative for the province's lone congressional district on 28 November.

The special election was scheduled following the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September, which left the congressional seat vacant.

Comelec has adopted additional election regulations for the special polls under Resolution 11282, promulgated on 15 October.