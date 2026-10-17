Security guard killed in Cagayan de Oro road crash

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 45-year-old security guard was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was rear-ended by an Elf truck and he was run over by an oncoming pickup truck in Barangay Bayanga on Friday evening.

Police identified the victim as Edwin Morello, a resident of Barangay Bayanga and a security guard who also worked part-time as a habal-habal driver.

An investigation showed that the victim was traveling along the national highway and making a left turn toward a gasoline station when an Elf truck traveling behind him rear-ended his motorcycle.

The impact threw the victim into the opposite lane, where he was run over by an oncoming pickup truck.

Morello sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver of the pickup truck fled on foot, while the other driver was arrested by responding police officers.