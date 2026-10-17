Pru Life UK wins Gold Stevie Award for climate resilience programmes

Among these initiatives is the Sustainable Health Interventions to Eradicate Leptospirosis and Dengue (SHIELD) Project, a P10-million programme implemented in Malabon and Caloocan with CARE Philippines and funded by Prudence Foundation’s Climate and Health Resilience Fund.

The company’s winning entry, Building Climate-Ready Communities Through Health, Education, and Resilience, brings together initiatives focused on climate and health education, disease prevention, financial literacy and community resilience.

Pru Life UK has won a Gold Stevie Award under the Most Impactful Sustainability Partnership category at the 23rd Annual International Business Awards, recognizing its programmes to strengthen communities’ climate and health resilience.

In 2025, SHIELD trained 199 barangay health workers and reached approximately 18,800 community beneficiaries. Activities included training on dengue and leptospirosis prevention, barangay clean-up drives, water, sanitation and hygiene capacity-building sessions, and the distribution of hygiene kits and cleaning supplies.

Pru Life UK also conducted climate and health education sessions using Maging Handa (Be Ready): A Story of Adaptation and Resilience Amid Climate Change, a comic-based learning tool. More than 1,000 youth and adult participants have attended sessions in schools and communities.

On Bantayan Island in Cebu, the company’s Ulan Alang sa Bantayan (Rain for Bantayan) 2.0 programme combines climate and health education with water, sanitation and hygiene training, financial literacy and community support. In December 2025, 50 participants completed water, sanitation and hygiene and financial literacy training, while 550 families received Noche Buena food packs.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to helping protect Filipino families not only through financial solutions, but also by supporting programmes that strengthen the communities they are part of,” said Atty. Calvin Kochet-Chua, Pru Life UK chief legal, government relations and sustainability officer.

“Through our partnerships, we are helping communities gain the knowledge and practical tools they need to prepare for climate and health risks,” he added.

The company also supported the installation of two rainwater harvesting systems in its adopted communities in Barangays Sulangan and Maricaban on Bantayan Island as part of the Ulan Alang sa Bantayan programme.

The Gold Stevie Award is Pru Life UK’s latest recognition from the International Business Awards. In 2025, the company received a Bronze Stevie Award for its Takaful initiative and efforts to advance inclusive financial protection for Muslim Filipinos.