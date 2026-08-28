The 30K is particularly significant because distances of this length are relatively uncommon in local running events. Rather than simply adding another category, Pru Life UK created the race as a physical representation of its 30-year journey in the country – 30 kilometers for 30 years of serving Filipino policyholders and communities.

But the company sees the run as more than an anniversary gimmick. It celebrates its long-standing commitment to helping Filipinos build healthier and more secure futures.

Pru Life UK Vice President and Head of Brand and Integrated Marketing Communications Kathryn Cajucom said the event reflects the idea that preparing for a stronger future involves more than financial security – it also requires healthier habits, discipline and the willingness to make responsible choices every day.

That message gives the 30K a deeper meaning: endurance is not only measured by how far a runner can go, but by the habits built along the way. Through PRU POP Run, Pru Life UK hopes to turn its 30th anniversary into a reminder that securing one's future is itself a long-distance journey – one that requires preparation, resilience and consistency.

Each race category caters to different fitness levels. Beginners can kick-start their running journey through the 3K and 5K distances, while more experienced runners can challenge themselves in the 10K and 21K events. Those seeking their next big milestone can take on the exclusive 30K race, a distance rarely featured in local running events.