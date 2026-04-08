Pru Life UK urges shift to global investing with new income fund

As Filipino investors grapple with market volatility and concentration risks, Pru Life UK is urging a strategic pivot toward global diversification with the launch of its PRULink Strategic Income Fund.
The newly introduced fund highlights a growing industry shift: moving away from reliance on single markets and toward globally balanced portfolios designed to weather economic cycles.
“For years, many investors relied on the expectation that a single market or asset class would deliver the returns they needed. Those days are done,” said Princess Balingit, chief investment officer of Pru Life UK.
The PRULink Strategic Income Fund is structured as a multi-asset, multi-manager fund-of-funds, giving investors exposure to a diversified mix of global securities across regions and sectors.
This approach seeks to address a common gap among Filipino investors – overexposure to domestic markets – by spreading investments across multiple asset classes and geographies.
The fund is designed to deliver steady returns while managing downside risks, particularly during periods of market uncertainty.
Offered in both peso (unhedged) and US dollar denominations, the fund simplifies access to global markets without requiring investors to build and manage multiple offshore investments on their own.
“With the PRULink Strategic Income Fund, investors gain the growth potential of global markets with the reassurance of expert management guiding every decision,” Balingit said.
Industry players have increasingly emphasized the importance of diversification, especially as global economic conditions become more interconnected and unpredictable.
The fund is available under Pru Life UK’s variable unit-linked (VUL) insurance products, combining protection with investment opportunities.
While positioned as a solution for long-term financial goals, the company noted that the fund remains subject to market risks and is best suited for investors who understand the dynamics of investment-linked products.
The launch reinforces Pru Life UK’s broader strategy of expanding its investment offerings as it seeks to guide Filipino investors toward more resilient, globally diversified portfolios.