Pru Life UK maintains industry leadership

Industry leader

Pru Life UK Senior Adviser to the chief executive officer. “Being recognised as the industry leader based on NBAPE affirms the trust placed in us by our customers and reinforces our responsibility to continue delivering protection they can count on.”

Among its recent offerings is PRUSteady Income 2, a 20-year endowment plan that provides guaranteed annual cash payouts and life insurance coverage, catering to individuals seeking both income stability and protection.

The company said its leadership is further supported by ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and expand access to insurance solutions across different market segments.

“As we celebrate this milestone, our purpose remains clear,” said Atty. Calvin Kohchet-Chua, Pru Life UK Chief Legal, Government Relations, and Sustainability officer. “We are here to help Filipinos protect what matters most and face the future with peace of mind. Today, for the next 30 years, and beyond.”