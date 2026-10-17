Las Piñas police arrest top city, Calabarzon most wanted for murder
Operatives of the Las Piñas City Police Station arrested the city's top most wanted person and a regional-level most wanted person in Calabarzon (Police Regional Office 4A) near a convenience store in Barangay Pamplona Tres.
The 44-year-old suspect, a resident of Calamba City, Laguna, was apprehended at around 1:15 p.m. Friday by a coordinated team composed of personnel from the Las Piñas City Police Station and the Bay Municipal Police Station under the Laguna Police Provincial Office.
Authorities served an active warrant of arrest for murder issued by Branch 153 of the Regional Trial Court in Biñan City, Laguna, on 21 September 2026. The offense is non-bailable.
“We cross boundaries, close in on every hiding place, and serve every warrant without hesitation. A fugitive may change addresses, but cannot change the outcome: justice will find them,” said National Capital Region Police Office Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano.
The suspect is currently detained at the station's custodial facility while awaiting the formal issuance of a commitment order from the issuing court.