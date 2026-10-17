Las Piñas police arrest top city, Calabarzon most wanted for murder

Operatives of the Las Piñas City Police Station arrested the city's top most wanted person and a regional-level most wanted person in Calabarzon (Police Regional Office 4A) near a convenience store in Barangay Pamplona Tres.

The 44-year-old suspect, a resident of Calamba City, Laguna, was apprehended at around 1:15 p.m. Friday by a coordinated team composed of personnel from the Las Piñas City Police Station and the Bay Municipal Police Station under the Laguna Police Provincial Office.

Authorities served an active warrant of arrest for murder issued by Branch 153 of the Regional Trial Court in Biñan City, Laguna, on 21 September 2026. The offense is non-bailable.