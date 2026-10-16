Student stabs schoolmate in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A Grade 6 pupil allegedly stabbed and wounded a schoolmate who had reportedly bullied him at Macabalan Elementary School in Barangay Puntod early Friday, 16 October. According to a police report, the suspect, whose father works as a security guard at the school, attacked the victim from behind with a small folding knife while the latter was walking toward his classroom on the third floor of the school building.

The victim was rushed to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center for treatment, while the suspect was brought to Police Station 5 for appropriate processing as a minor in conflict with the law. Initial investigation revealed that the suspect had complained to his father the previous night about allegedly being bullied by the victim, who reportedly called him “bahaw,” a Filipino term for leftover rice. Following the incident, Barangay Captain Saniel Raypon met with school officials to discuss measures to strengthen security within the campus and prevent similar incidents.