Speaking at the MBC’s 45th anniversary celebration, Chua said businesses must look beyond their individual commercial interests and work together on issues affecting the country’s development.

Makati Business Club (MBC) Chair Edgar O. Chua has called on business leaders, government and civil society to strengthen collaboration on national priorities, saying the country’s long-term economic growth depends on coordinated efforts to improve competitiveness, develop talent and build stronger institutions.

SM Investments Corp. is urging businesses to look beyond short-term economic cycles and focus on changes that could shape long-term growth…

Philippine CEOs remain confident about business growth despite mounting geopolitical, regulatory and technology risks, with companies…

“The success of private enterprise and the progress of the country are ultimately inseparable,” Chua said, stressing that businesses cannot thrive over the long term if society itself is struggling.

He identified geopolitical tensions, artificial intelligence, climate change and persistent inequality as major forces shaping the Philippines’ economic outlook.

These challenges, he said, are unfolding alongside opportunities in manufacturing, digital services, renewable energy and regional trade.

Chua noted that manufactured goods account for 80% of Philippine exports, with electronics making up more than half.

He also pointed to the country’s young workforce and its position within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as potential advantages in attracting investments and expanding market access.

However, he cautioned that these strengths would not automatically translate into inclusive growth without improvements in workforce capabilities, infrastructure, energy reliability, regulatory conditions and institutional stability.

He also emphasized the importance of investing in healthcare, education, livelihoods and sustainable communities, describing these systems as “social infrastructure” that enables people to participate meaningfully in economic progress.

Chua said MBC could build on its role as a forum for constructive ideas by organizing working groups on shared priorities, including artificial intelligence readiness, human capital, energy, infrastructure and supply-chain resilience.

Businesses, he added, should continue competing vigorously while collaborating where common interests can deliver broader benefits.

Chua urged members to help build a Philippines that is more prosperous, inclusive and competitive, congratulating MBC on its 45 years of engagement in national issues.