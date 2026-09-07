Most respondents, or 67 percent, expect the Philippine economy to grow 3 to 4.5 percent this year.

“Despite persistent headwinds and various inflection points, it’s encouraging to see the resilience and confidence of Philippine CEOs,” said Roderick Danao, chairman and senior partner of Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines.

Still, CEOs remain highly concerned about regulatory uncertainty and climate change, both at 93 percent, followed by geopolitical conflict at 92 percent. Technology disruption was cited by 85 percent, while supply chain constraints and skills shortages each reached 84 percent.

Innovation is a major business priority, with 92 percent calling it critical to their strategies. More than eight in 10 have incorporated AI into their business strategies, up from 68 percent in 2025, while 79 percent have begun implementing AI initiatives.

“AI may be the catalyst, but people will ultimately determine its impact. Technology alone won’t transform a business,” said Mary Jade Roxas-Divinagracia, Deals and Corporate Finance Managing Partner at Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines.

CEOs are also eyeing deeper ASEAN integration, particularly in energy and the digital economy, as a way to strengthen long-term growth.

MAP president Donald Lim said business leaders must remain adaptable as uncertainty persists.

“CEOs cannot afford to stand still. Success will belong to those who remain resilient, embrace continuous learning, adapt quickly to changing realities, and capitalize on opportunities to grow both within the Philippines and across the ASEAN region,” Lim said.