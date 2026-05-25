Makati Business Club urges Senate credibility

“On 11th May, we all witnessed an unprecedented drama and chaos which severely damaged the credibility of the Senate as an institution,” the group said.

The Makati Business Club reminded senators that they were elected to serve the public interest rather than personal, political or business agendas.

The organization also emphasized the role of the Senate President as the institutional head and public face of the chamber, saying leadership is critical in restoring public trust.

“If the public perceives the Senate President as someone who is purely partisan, and does not possess the necessary independence and moral ascendancy that such a position requires, public confidence in the institution is eroded,” the statement read.

The business group urged lawmakers to remain guided by the Constitution and prioritize institutional responsibility during the impeachment proceedings.

“At this important moment, we encourage senators to remain guided by the Constitution, uphold institutional responsibility, and keep the broader national interest at the center of the process,” it said.

The organization also warned senators to consider the long-term implications of their decisions on democratic stability and public trust in institutions.

“Will you prioritise long term democratic stability over short term political survival? History will judge you by your actions during this critical period,” the group said