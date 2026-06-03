MBC hails House approval of RTI bill

The business group said the passage of House Bill 9397 brings the long-pending legislation closer to becoming law after years of advocacy from the private sector and civil society organizations.

MBC credited House Committee on Public Information Chairperson Rep. Lordan Suan, the committee staff, and members of the Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition for pushing the measure forward in the lower chamber.

The organization noted that it has supported freedom of information and transparency initiatives since 2009, viewing access to government information as a key component of good governance and economic competitiveness.

According to MBC, greater transparency helps create a more predictable business environment, supports investor confidence and strengthens public accountability.

With the Senate having already approved its version of the measure on third reading, MBC said it is hopeful that Congress can complete the remaining legislative steps, including bicameral deliberations, before transmitting the bill to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for approval.

The group emphasized that institutionalizing public access to information would represent a significant governance reform with long-term benefits for both citizens and businesses.