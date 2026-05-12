MBC appoints Julia Abad, first female executive director

A former senior government official, Abad brings over 20 years of experience spanning public policy, governance, development work, and institutional strategy across both the public and non-profit sectors.

She previously served as Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic of the Philippines and has held key roles in national policy and governance work, particularly in areas involving stakeholder coordination and reform initiatives.

Abad holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School as a Fulbright scholar, reflecting her academic and professional grounding in governance and development policy.

In a statement, MBC said her appointment supports the organization’s long-term direction in strengthening its advocacy work.

Her background in policy engagement and institution-building is expected to reinforce the group’s focus on responsible business leadership, good governance, and inclusive economic growth.

MBC said it looks forward to working with Abad as she leads efforts to deepen engagement with members, partners, and stakeholders in advancing business and policy reforms.