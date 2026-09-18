In an exclusive interview with PEP.ph, Moira stressed that there was no third party involved between Sam and Catriona.

“Hindi po ako third party kay Kuya Sam at kay Cat. Alam ko po ‘yung nangyari sa kanilang dalawa, but that’s not my story to tell. And I will protect them,” Moira said.

She further emphasized, “At wala rin pong third party sa kanilang dalawa.”

While Moira indicated that she knows what happened between the former couple, she made it clear that she has no intention of revealing details that are not hers to disclose.

What she was willing to talk about, however, was the effect the controversy had on her friendship with Sam, whom she had regarded as an older brother.

“Nami-miss ko po ’yung kuya ko,” she admitted.

Moira also expressed disappointment over repeatedly finding her name attached to an issue she insists has no basis.

“Hindi naman po totoo ’yun eh,” she said.

Sam and Catriona publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020 before announcing their engagement in 2023. By February 2025, however, Sam confirmed that their relationship had ended.

As news of the separation circulated, social media speculation eventually pulled Moira into the conversation. The rumors intensified after a video from an event in February 2025 circulated online, with some netizens interpreting an encounter between Catriona and Moira as a sign of tension.

The issue also became intertwined with reports about changes in Moira’s friendships within the entertainment industry.

Sam eventually acknowledged that he and Moira were no longer friends. At the same time, he rejected the allegation that the singer had been a third party in his relationship with Catriona.

For Moira, her latest statements appear intended to draw a firm line between what she knows privately and what she believes should remain between Sam and Catriona. While she refuses to speak for either of them about the circumstances of their breakup, she is unequivocal about one thing: she was not the reason their relationship ended.