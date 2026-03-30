Catriona Gray champions modern womanhood

A Voice for Change

For years, Gray has used her platform to advocate for women’s empowerment—a mission she says began long before her reign and continues to evolve.

“There is a lot of work to be done in terms of women’s empowerment and improving the lives of Filipinas in the Philippines,” she said.

“including pleading with our higher-ranking officials to improve women’s access to opportunities, education, and a lot of the intersectionality that comes with women’s health care, among other things. So there is still a lot of work to be done. So we just need to keep pushing.”

Her words reflected both urgency and hope—a recognition of progress, but also of the work still ahead.

Redefining Womanhood

Now in her 30s, Gray shared how her understanding of womanhood has shifted over time—from striving for perfection to embracing grace.

“I believe I entered the public eye at the age of 21 or 22, so I was still a baby. Now that I’m 32, I’ve gained a lot of information and experience, and I believe that as a recurring theme in my reflections on my womanhood, I’ve learned to offer myself grace.”

“I believe I wanted to grow up quickly and held myself to such high regard and standards that I am constantly compared to other women. I mean, I came from pageantry, where they were pitted against one another.”

“So being able to give myself grace and acknowledge that I am unique, with my own strengths and experiences — there’s something beautiful about that that allows me to speak to women that I’m fortunate to meet and perhaps encourage them to see themselves the same way.”

Breaking the Labels

One of the most powerful points in her talk was a challenge to the long-standing expectations placed on women—particularly the pressure to choose between different roles in life.

“I don’t understand why we always have to put a tie or a label to what women can do and can be.”

“I think it’s more prevalent to say, ‘Oh, you know, she’s a mother, therefore her life and priorities should look like this.’ ‘Anong pipiliin mo? Love life or career?’ Why do we always need to choose? Are men ever asked the same thing? Hindi naman. It’s very limiting.”

Her message resonated as both a critique and a call for a shift in mindset—one that allows women to define success on their own terms.

“So, I think there’s a mind shift that needs to happen. But I believe there are more opportunities for women to speak up and be seen than ever before, so I am very hopeful and encouraged that we will keep moving forward.”

Beyond the Highlight Reel

Closing her message, Gray turned her attention to the pressures of the digital age, reminding young women to look beyond curated images and unrealistic comparisons.

“Everything we see on social media has been intentionally curated in some kind. We’re watching people’s highlight reels and what they want us to see.”

“Don’t compare yourself to me or anyone else you admire behind all of those shining highlights. Life is full of challenges, trials, and failures, even in my own journey, so don’t compare yourself to anyone because comparison is the thief of joy.”

“Instead, continue to navigate by your values and try to find joy in what we do, and hopefully, you’ll feel that value within yourself and won’t have to compare yourself.”

A Message That Lingers

As the summit wrapped and Women’s Month came to a close, Catriona Gray’s words carried a lasting message: strength is not about perfection—it’s about growth, grace, and the courage to define your own path.

And in a world still learning to listen, she reminds women everywhere that their voices are not just valid—they are powerful.